Three trains to be restored

June 19, 2022 22:46 IST

The Southern Railway is restoring three trains -- Rameswaram-Madurai-Rameswaram Unreserved Express Special, Rameswaram-Kanniyakumari-Rameswaram Superfast Tri-weekly Express and Nagercoil-Kacheguda-Nagercoil (weekly) Express.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These trains were stopped during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

The third pair of train service between Rameswaram and Madurai would resume on June 22.

Train No. 06652 would leave Rameswaram at 11 a.m. and reach Madurai at 2.40 p.m.

In the return direction, Train No.06653 would reach Madurai 12.30 p.m. and reach Rameswaram 4.10 p.m.

The train would stop at Pamban, Mandapam, Mandapam Camp, Uchippuli, Valantaravai, Ramanathapuram, Sattirakkudi, Paramakudi, Sudiyur, Manamadurai, Rajagambiram, Tiruppachetti, Tiruppuvanam, Silaiman and Madurai East.

Rameswaram-Kanniyakumari Superfast Tri-weekly Express: Train No. 22621 Rameswaram-Kanniyakumari express would leave Rameswaram at 9 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays and reach Kanniyakumari at 4.15 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. The service would resume on June 27.

Kanniyakumari-Rameswaram Superfast Tri-weekly Express: Train No. 22622 Kanniyakumari-Rameswaram express would leave Kanniyakumari at 10.15 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and reach Rameswaram at 5.35 p.m. the next day. The service would resume on June 28.

The trains would stop at Ramanathapuram, Manamadurai, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Valliur and Nagercoil. Rameswaram-Kanniyakumari Express would stop at Paramakudi also.

Train No. 16354 Nagercoil-Kacheguda Express woudl leave Nagercoil at 8.40 a.m. on Saturdays and reach Kacheguda at 1.25 p.m. the next day. The train service would on July 2.

Train No. 16353 Kacheguda-Nagercoil Express would leave Kacheguda at 3.45 p.m. on Sundays and reach Nagercoil at 7.50 pm. the next day. The service would resume on July 3.

The trains would stop at Valliyur, Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Jolarpet, Vaniyambadi, Gudiyatham, Katpadi, Chittor, Tirupathi, Renigunta, Cuddapah, Tadipatri, Gooty, Dhone, Kurnool City, Gadwal, and Mabhubnagar.

Train No. 16353 would stop at Yerraguntla also.