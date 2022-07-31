Madurai

Three trains detained as truck hits level crossing gate near Madurai

The boom of the level crossing gate touched the overhead power line after a truck hit the gate at Karuvelampatti near Tirumangalam in Madurai district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT
S. Sundar Madurai July 31, 2022 18:14 IST
Three trains suffered detention for around 100 minutes as the boom of a level crossing gate hit the railway overhead power cable after a harvester machine-laden truck rammed against it between Tirupparankundram and Tirumangalam railway stations near here on Sunday.

According to railway source, the truck hit the boom while attempting to cross the level crossing gate at Karuvelampatti.

The boom turned towards the railway track and hit the 25,000 voltage overhead power cable. Immediately, the power in the section was switched off at around 11.45 a.m.

Consequently, Madurai-Shencottah train was detained at Tirupparankundram Railway station. Similarly, Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore train was stopped at Kalligudi and Nagercoil-Coimbatore Express at Tirumangalam.

After the railway workers set right the level crossing gate, power was switched on and the train services resumed after 1 p.m.

