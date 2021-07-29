Three tonnes of ration rice seized in Madurai, four booked

Smuggled ration rice bags seized and stocked in the Tamil Nadu civil supplies corporation godown in Cuddalore. File photo used for representational purpose only.

Madurai

29 July 2021 12:20 IST

They were booked under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Scheduled Commodities (Regulation of Distribution by Card System) and provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Civil Supplies — Criminal Investigation Department has seized 3,000 kg of ration rice and booked four persons, including a salesman and helpers of a ration shop in Tirunagar on Thursday.

Following a tip-off, the sleuths conducted a vehicle check near Tirunagar bus stop and intercepted a mini-cargo vehicle. The officials found that 60 ration shop gunny bags of rice, each weighing 50 kg, allegedly being smuggled out from a ration shop.

The officials picked up the driver of the vehicle, D. Kannan (24) of Jaihindpuram. Besides, his associate, V. Ramesh (35) of Tiruparankundram, and R. Moorthi (38) of Sindhupatti, (both helpers of ration shop), were nabbed.

The police are on the lookout for Annadurai, salesman of a ration shop in Tirunagar.

