Three tonnes of ration rice seized in Madurai, four booked

Civil Supplies — Criminal Investigation Department has seized 3,000 kg of ration rice and booked four persons, including a salesman and helpers of a ration shop in Tirunagar on Thursday.

Following a tip-off, the sleuths conducted a vehicle check near Tirunagar bus stop and intercepted a mini-cargo vehicle. The officials found that 60 ration shop gunny bags of rice, each weighing 50 kg, allegedly being smuggled out from a ration shop.

The officials picked up the driver of the vehicle, D. Kannan (24) of Jaihindpuram. Besides, his associate, V. Ramesh (35) of Tiruparankundram, and R. Moorthi (38) of Sindhupatti, (both helpers of ration shop), were nabbed.

The police are on the lookout for Annadurai, salesman of a ration shop in Tirunagar.

They have been booked under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Scheduled Commodities (Regulation of Distribution by Card System) and provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955.


