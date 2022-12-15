Three teens held for administering tobacco product to 7-year-old boy

December 15, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TENKASI

Pavoorchathram police have arrested three teenage boys who administered a banned tobacco product to a seven-year-old boy on a private school bus.

The police said a group of children were playing inside the Veerakeralampudhur-based private school van which was parked at Nagalkulam near Pavoorchathram on Wednesday. The three teens gave a banned tobacco product to the seven-year-old boy and asked him to keep it in his mouth for sometime.

The boy could not do so and when he repeatedly tried to spit it out and finally to remove it, the teens compelled him to keep it in his mouth.

As the video showing the teens forcing the boy to use the banned tobacco product was shared on social media, the police started their investigation and identified the teens from Nagalkulam.

During questioning, the trio reportedly confessed to the police that they forced the boy into substance abuse. Pavoorchathram police registered case against the teens and arrested them on Thursday. During interrogation, the teens reportedly told the police that they collected the banned tobacco product from garbage.

“We know that it is not true. Hence, we are trying to identify the shop from where they purchased the tobacco product,” said the police. The arrested trio were sent to an observation home in Palayamkottai.