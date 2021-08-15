MaduraiMadurai 15 August 2021 20:49 IST
Comments
Three teenagers drown in canal
Updated: 15 August 2021 20:49 IST
Three teenagers from Munichalai drowned in the Kallandhiri canal near Chittampatti on Sunday.
They were identified as N. Hariharan, 18, R. Kishore Kumar, 18, and R. Gopi, 19. Kishore Kumar and Gopi are brothers. A 10-member group from Munichalai had gone to the canal for swimming. At around 4 p.m., the three reportedly drowned after getting caught in a whirlpool. The bodies were sent to Government Rajaji Hospital for postmortem, police said.
More In Madurai
Read more...