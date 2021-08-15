Three teenagers drown in canal

Madurai

15 August 2021 20:49 IST

Three teenagers from Munichalai drowned in the Kallandhiri canal near Chittampatti on Sunday.

They were identified as N. Hariharan, 18, R. Kishore Kumar, 18, and R. Gopi, 19. Kishore Kumar and Gopi are brothers. A 10-member group from Munichalai had gone to the canal for swimming. At around 4 p.m., the three reportedly drowned after getting caught in a whirlpool. The bodies were sent to Government Rajaji Hospital for postmortem, police said.

