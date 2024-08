Three Tasmac liquor retail shops under Saptur police station limits would remain closed on August 3 and 4 in connection with Aadi Amavasai festival at Sundaramahalingam Temple atop Sathuragiri hills.

In a statement, Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha said that the shops in Vadakaraipatti and Athipatti would be closed in order to maintain law and order during the festival.

