Three Tasmac liquor retail shops under Saptur police station limits would remain closed on August 3 and 4 in connection with Aadi Amavasai festival at Sundaramahalingam Temple atop Sathuragiri hills.

In a statement, Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha said that the shops in Vadakaraipatti and Athipatti would be closed in order to maintain law and order during the festival.