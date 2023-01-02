Three sustain burn injuries in two fire accidents in Virudhunagar district

January 02, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Sivakasi

An 18-year-old girl, R. Kartheeswari, sustained burn injuries in fire accident at a safety matches packing unit at Alamarathupatti on Monday.

The police said that the girl had brought lunch for her mother, who was working in Ganesh Match Works, when the accident occurred.

The police said that chemical-dipped match sticks were being unloaded from a cargo vehicle at around 1.30 p.m. The injured was rushed to a private hospital here.

Fire and Rescue services personnel from Sivakasi rushed to the spot and fought the flames for nearly three hours. Sivakasi East police are investigating.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, two boys suffered burn injuries while they were playing with fireworks wastages dumped near Periyar Colony near Thayilpatti on Monday.

The police said that S. Velayutham (10) and K. Vairam (15) were playing with the wastages of fireworks units dumped illegally near the cremation yard at around 8.30 a.m.

While Vairam sustained 40% burns, Velayutham suffered 25% burn injuries. Both of them have been admitted to the Government Hospital in Sivakasi.

Vembakottai police were investigating as to who dumped the wastages in the open. They also suspect that it could also be done by illegal units functioning in the region.