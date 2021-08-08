Three Sub-Registrars, an assistant suspended

Madurai

08 August 2021 21:23 IST

Three Sub-Registrars and an assistant in the Department of Registration in the State have been placed under suspension for not following the rules.

A statement issued by Directorate of Information and Public Relations said that Sub-Registrar M. Radhakrishnan (Kodaikanal), Sub-Registrars (in charge) M. Karthikeyan (Othakadai) and A.J. George (Selaiyur) and assistant M. Sheik Abdullah (Othakadai) were placed under suspension. Inspector General of Registration ordered their suspension for acting in violation of rules, and not following circulars issued by the Department and acting against the interests of members of the public, the statement said.

