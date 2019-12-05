Three students suffer acid burns

Three students of a government-aided high school at Idaiyarkaadu in Sawyerpuram suffered minor burns when an acid bottle fell down and broke in the laboratory on Thursday.

The victims, students of class 7 at a school administered by Thoothukudi-Nazareth CSI Diocese, said seven of them were asked by the teacher to clean the laboratory by removing broken furniture and bottles containing chemical reagents. When they were at it, one of them playfully pushed his classmate who was carrying an acid bottle.

As the bottle fell down and broke into pieces, acid spilled on the boys, injuring three of them. Following first-aid at a private hospital, they were rushed to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

“While one of the victims sustained burns on the hands, the remaining two have minor injuries. They are stable,” doctors at the hospital said.

On getting information, Chief Educational Officer Gnana Gowri directed District Educational Officer Vasantha to visit the school to seek explanation from school authorities and those who assigned the work to the students.

“Students cannot be forced to do such cleaning work in the school. The head of the school and the correspondent owe an acceptable explanation for the incident,” Ms. Gnana Gowri said.