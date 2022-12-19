Three students killed in car–bus collision

December 19, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

Three students were killed in a road accident near Ilaiyarasanenthal near here on Monday evening.

Police said L. Keerthik, 22, a third-year engineering student from Krishna Nagar here, and his friends U. Senthil Kumar, 24, of Veyilukanthapuram near Vaanaramutti, B. Ajay, 23, of Naalaattinpudhur, A. Arun Kumar, 21, of Veera Vanchi Nagar here and K. Vignesh, 23, of O. Mettupatti near Sattur were coming to Kovilpatti from Virudhunagar in a car on Monday evening.

When they were about to cross Ilaiyarasanenthal, the car dashed against a private bus in which Keerthik, Senthil Kumar and Ajay died on the spot while Arun Kumar and Vignesh sustained grievous injuries.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kovilpatti, Venkatesh and Kovilpatti West Police Station Inspector Kingsley Devanand, visited the spot along with the fire and rescue services personnel to retrieve the victims and the bodies.

After first-aid, the injured were rushed to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital and the bodies sent to Kovilpatti Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Kovilpatti West Police have registered a case.