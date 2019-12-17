Madurai

Three students injured in roof collapse in school

The roof of the kitchen used for noon meal programme in Panchayat Union Middle School in Ponnanpadukkai near Andipatti collapsed on Tuesday.

The roof of the kitchen used for noon meal programme in Panchayat Union Middle School in Ponnanpadukkai near Andipatti collapsed on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: G_KARTHIKEYAN

Theni

Three students of a Panchayat Union Middle School in Ponnanpadukkai village near Andipatti suffered serious injuries when the roof of the kitchen used for noon meal programme in the school collapsed on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the students were playing near the kitchen during lunch break when the roof suddenly collapsed. The injured students were immediately taken to a hospital for treatment.

Over 100 students are studying in this middle school. The dilapidated kitchen, which was built before 30 years, remains unused for the last few years. After the recent rains, the condition of the building had worsened and had developed major cracks. Though several petitions and demands were submitted to raze down the old kitchen, no action was taken by the officials.

