Three students injured as balcony collapses at school

MADURAI

Three students were injured when a portion of the balcony at Ayira Vaisyar Higher Secondary School on South Chithrai Street near Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here collapsed on Wednesday morning.

Police identified the victims as S. Sakthivelan, 15, V. Veerakumar, 17, and B. Kumaravel Pandiyan, 16. They have been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital. A section of the students, who had gathered outside the hospital, complained that the balcony had been shaky for long, but the school management did not attend to it properly.

Some teachers said that the balcony was part of an emergency exit from classrooms on the first floor of Velliambala Mandapam housing the school.

“The gate opening from the classrooms was locked. The boys had somehow gone there and were playing when the accident occurred,” one of them said.

However, J. Ramamoorthy, president of Ayira Vaisyar Advisory Board that runs the school, said that no children had access to the spot and no one was there when the balcony collapsed at 8.15 a.m.

Some five-foot-long platform of the balcony had given in and fell on the students who were walking under it, he said. The concrete slab had fallen from a height of about 18 feet, Fire and Rescue Services personnel said.

While Sakthivelan sustained a fracture in his leg, Veerakumar suffered bleeding injuries on his head. Kumaravel sustained bruises.

T. M. Gopi, Tahsildar, (Madurai West), P. Saravanan, Deputy Director, Fire and Rescue Services, and R. Swaminathan, Chief Educational Officer, inspected the spot.

The officials have instructed the management to demolish the remaining portion of the balcony to ensure safety of students and others. The school management had constructed the balcony some 30 years back, Mr. Ramamoorthy said.

An official said that a three-year stability certificate for the school building was still valid.