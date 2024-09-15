GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three students drown in Tirunelveli district

Published - September 15, 2024 07:53 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Three Plus Two students, who went for a swim along the Tamirabharani-Nambiaru-Karumeniyaaru rivers in Tirunelveli, drowned on Sunday.

Police said six students came to their classmate’s house in Vaduvurpatti for a house-warming ceremony. After attending the function, the boys, who were studying Plus Two in a private school in Jothipuram, went for a swim.

When three boys identified as Arunkumar, Nikil and Andrews went missing, others raised alarm. Those in the vicinity tried to rescue the boys and failed and informed Fire and Rescue Services. Firefighters from Pettai and Cheranmahadevi stations rushed to the spot and retrieved the three bodies.

An officer said the three boys could have gone into the deep side of the stream and drowned.

Muneerpallam police sent the three bodies to Government Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation was on.

