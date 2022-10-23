Three Sri Lankan Tamils from Jaffna reached Dhanushkodi

So far, 185 from Sri Lanka are in the Mandapam Rehabilitation Camp

Three of a family from Jaffna in Sri Lanka reached the Indian waters on an illegal vessel in the early hours of Saturday.

The Mandapam police said Shanti, 42, wife of Jayam, and her son Ajanthan, 17, and daughter Surabi, 11, had hired a fibre boat at the Thalaimannar jetty at 11 p.m. on Friday and reached the third islet, near Dhanushkodi, where they were stranded. On information from some fishermen, the police rescued them and took them to the Mandapam police station.

The family members, who were looking tired, said they had sold all their belongings and paid the boatman to reach India after their attempts to survive in the island nation failed with the skyrocketing prices. “We have no job. Essential goods are either unavailable or highly priced,” Ms. Shanti said, adding that since they were clueless about when the economic crisis would come to an end, they fled the country.

After investigations, the police handed them over to the Rehabilitation Camp at Mandapam.

According to the camp sources, 185 people, including women and children from different parts of Sri Lanka, have been staying at the camp after reaching here illegally by sea. They are given food and shelter by the Tamil Nadu government. One elderly woman died a month ago of age-related ailments, the sources added.