Three Sri Lankan Tamils from Jaffna arrive at Dhanushkodi islet

May 26, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST - RAMESWARAM

The refugees, a couple and their 18-year-old daughter, will be taken to the Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre, police said

The Hindu Bureau

Three Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, including two women, who reached the Dhanushkodi islet past midnight on Thursday, were safely brought to the Rameswaram Marine Police Station.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the three had left Jaffna in Sri Lanka around 8 p.m. on Thursday (May 25) in a vessel, and reached the Kothandaramar Temple seashore, past midnight.

A surveillance team on duty spotted them, and brought them to the police station early on Friday morning.

The police identified the three as Vijayan (46) his wife Rajini (45) and their 18-year-old daughter Dhapenthini, from Jaffna. The family will be be handed over to the officials at the Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre, police said.

Earlier this month, 10 refugees from Sri Lanka had arrived in Dhanushkodi. The Rehabilitation Centre houses over 250 refugees.

