Three Sri Lankan nationals arrested near Rameswaram

Updated - September 17, 2024 08:33 pm IST - Rameswaram

The Hindu Bureau

Three Sri Lankan nationals were apprehended and a fibre boat seized by Indian Coast Guard for crossing international maritime boundary near Rameswaram on Monday.

They were later arrested by Marine Police, Mandapam station, under the provisions of the Foreigners Act and Passport (Entry into India), Rule.

The arrested persons were identified as Ramalingam Niroshan, 34, Bala Ramesh, 38, and P. Pullai Kumar, 44, all from Jaffna.

Police said they had a damaged fishing net. No contraband was found in their possession.

A team of intelligence officials from Central and State Governments interrogated them before they were arrested.

Published - September 17, 2024 08:32 pm IST

