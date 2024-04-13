ADVERTISEMENT

Three spotted deer killed near Kariyapatti

April 13, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Three spotted deer were killed after being hit some unidentified vehicle on the Madurai-Thoothukudi highway at Karisalkulam near Kariyapatti in the early hours of Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two male and one female deer were run over when they tried to cross the highway. A large population of deer are found in the irrigation tanks and surrounding areas of Kariyapatti.

Forest Range Officer Prabhakaran (Watrap), Forest Officer Abishek Selvam and Anti-Poaching Watcher Rajendra Prabhu visited the spot.

The caracasses were taken to the veterinary hospital in Kariyapatti where the post-mortem was done.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US