Three spotted deer killed near Kariyapatti

April 13, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Three spotted deer were killed after being hit some unidentified vehicle on the Madurai-Thoothukudi highway at Karisalkulam near Kariyapatti in the early hours of Saturday.

Two male and one female deer were run over when they tried to cross the highway. A large population of deer are found in the irrigation tanks and surrounding areas of Kariyapatti.

Forest Range Officer Prabhakaran (Watrap), Forest Officer Abishek Selvam and Anti-Poaching Watcher Rajendra Prabhu visited the spot.

The caracasses were taken to the veterinary hospital in Kariyapatti where the post-mortem was done.

