Madurai

Three shops sealed for violating lockdown norms

Corporation officials sealed three shops in the city on Tuesday for violating lockdown norms.

A Corporation press release said shops are allowed to function only from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Also, all customers and shopkeepers must wear face masks and maintain adequate distance from each other.

Shops in East Masi Street, Amman Sannadhi and East Marret Street that failed to ensure adequate space between customers slapped a total fine of ₹21,200. Also, three shops that permitted crowding of customers and functioned beyond the permitted time were sealed.

