Three sheds in a PESO licensed unit gutted near Sivakasi

There were no casualties as the blast occurred around 6.15 a.m. and the workers reported to work only around 8 a.m.

Published - May 11, 2024 08:48 pm IST - SIVAKASI

The Hindu Bureau
The shed that was gutted in an explosion on the premises of a firecrackers factory at Naranapuram near Sivakasi on Saturday.

The shed that was gutted in an explosion on the premises of a firecrackers factory at Naranapuram near Sivakasi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Three sheds were destroyed in a powerful blast that ripped through a private fireworks unit at Naranapuram, near here in Virudhunagar district on Saturday.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel said the explosion occurred around 6.15 a.m. Though the cause was not known initially, senior officials said the finished fancy varieties of fireworks were stocked in the sheds and that could have triggered the explosion.

Fortunately there were no casualties as workers reported for duty only around 8 a.m. The fire tenders took about an hour to put out the fire. There were 42 sheds on the premises, which was in the name of Rajaram, 47, of Sivakasi and he operated the factory in the name of Maheshwari Fireworks and had licence from the PESO authorities.

