Three sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment

Published - May 13, 2024 09:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for Essential Commodities and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Cases in Madurai has sentenced three persons from Dindigul district to 10-year rigorous imprisonment for being in possession of 21 kg of ganja.

Additional District Judge A.S. Hariharakumar sentenced T. Muthupandi, S. Saravanan and K. Muthuraja to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each.

The accused were found guilty of the offence punishable under the relevant Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Pattiveeranpatti police had registered the case in 2019. The three accused were found in possession of the ganja near Ayyampalayam.

CONNECT WITH US