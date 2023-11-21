ADVERTISEMENT

Three sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment

November 21, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for Trial of Cases under Essential Commodities and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (EC and NDPS Act), Madurai, sentenced three persons to 10-year rigorous imprisonment for being in possession of magic mushrooms and ganja. Special Court Judge M. Chenkamalaselvan sentenced Santhosh, Rajapandi and Cliff Augustine for the offences under the NDPS Act and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each on them. Kodaikanal police had registered a case and arrested the trio.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US