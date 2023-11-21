HamberMenu
Three sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment

November 21, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for Trial of Cases under Essential Commodities and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (EC and NDPS Act), Madurai, sentenced three persons to 10-year rigorous imprisonment for being in possession of magic mushrooms and ganja. Special Court Judge M. Chenkamalaselvan sentenced Santhosh, Rajapandi and Cliff Augustine for the offences under the NDPS Act and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each on them. Kodaikanal police had registered a case and arrested the trio.

