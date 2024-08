The First Additional Special Court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Cases in Madurai has sentenced three men to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for the possession of 54 grams of methamphetamine in Kanniyakumari district.

First Additional Special Court Judge A.S.Hariharakumar pronounced the sentence against Bipin, Arun Thulasi and Shaji and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each. In 2022, The Vadasery police registered a case against them.