Three rooms damaged by explosion in fireworks unit at Sivakasi

March 19, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Three rooms in a fireworks units were razed to the ground following a fire accident on Saturday night in Sivakasi. However, no one was injured.

Police said that an explosion was heard at Maheswari fireworks at Narayanapuram Pudur under Sivakasi East police station limits. Even as the din caused by the explosion terrified the people living around the unit, owned by Rajaram, three rooms were completely destroyed by the fire.

Police suspected that unfinished goods or chemicals that were stored in two rooms in violation of safety norms could have caused the explosion.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Sivakasi fought for nearly three hours to put out the flames. Sivakasi Town police are investigating.

