Three robberies on a single night

Three robberies that occurred on Monday night back to back kept the Dindigul police on their toes on Tuesday.

Unidentified burglars looted 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹1 lakh in cash after breaking into the house of Arul Arogyadas, a lawyer and resident of Arivu Thiru Kovil at Ramasamy Nagar in Dindigul. Mr Arogyadas has been alerted by his neighbours of the misdeed and only on his arrival from Chennai will the total worth of items lost can be ascertained. Thadikombu police have registered a case and investigations are under way.

Another burglary has been recorded in M.V.M Nagar in ward 7 in the house of Rajagopal, a retired college professor who left home locked with his family. The intruders, who had noticed the locked house, burgled 20 sovereigns of jewellery from the cupboard.

Based on a complaint lodged with the Nagar West police, the police are investigating the matter.

In a similar incident, disappointed thieves who broke into the house of Venus, a lawyer in M.V.M Nagar, returned empty-handed as there was no jewellery or money stacked there.

Police sniffer dogs and forensic experts were brought to the crime scenes and recorded important clues as part of the investigation.

Vedasandur

In a separate incident on Sunday night, before the tension subsided in the residential areas in Vedasandur after a school teacher's house was robbed of 20 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹1 lakh, two more houses in the area were targeted where costly items had been stolen.