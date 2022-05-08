Three robbed of mobile phones at knifepoint

May 08, 2022 18:20 IST

Three persons were robbed of their mobile phones and one also lost his gold chain, when bike-borne robbers struck in Madurai district on Thursday night.

In the first incident, M. Vignesh of Thenpalanji, suffered cut injuries on his left hand and bleeding injury on his right hand when two men assaulted him with a knife and robbed him of his mobile phone.

The police said that the victim was watching a movie on his mobile phone while standing near the anganwadi building at Thenpalanji when two accused, aged around 25 to 30 years, threatened him with a knife to part with his mobile phone.

When the youth resisted, they inflicted bleeding injuries on him and snatched the phone before fleeing from the scene.

Vignesh underwent treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital. Austinpatti police are investigating.

Meanwhile, two youth were robbed in a similar fashion on the By-pass Road under S.S. Colony police station limits on Saturday.

The police said that J. Rajasekar (30) of Arul Nagar, was standing near TNSTC Depot, By-Pass Road, when three persons, snatched his one sovereign gold chain and a mobile phone from him at round 5 a.m.

The trio who came on a motorbike had robbed him at knife point.

In another incident that occurred within few minutes on the same By-pass Road, S. Gopinath (16) of Ponmeni 2nd East Street lost his mobile phone to two persons who threatened him with a knife.

S.S. Colony police have registered two cases.