Three rob woman, arrested

A three-member gang that robbed a woman of her gold jewellery and a mobile phone at knifepoint at her house near Melur on Sunday was arrested in Sivaganga district.

Police said that S. Ummasalima (48) of Alagar Nagar in Thumbaipatti climbed down from the terrace and was about to enter the house when three youthnoticed that she was alone in the house.

As soon as she entered the house, the trio followed her and one of them brandished a knife. As they could not find any valuables in the house, they robbed her of over five sovereigns of gold jewellery and a mobile phone.

Then the trio fled on a motorbike. Melur police booked a case of robbery.

Later, a team of personnel attached to Sivaganga Taluk police station found a gang of five persons moving in a suspicious manner and rounded it up.

On interrogation, the police found that three of the gang members were involved in the Melur robbery case. The police later arrested them.

The trio were identified as S. Shanmuganathan (22) of Keelakulam, K. Ranjith Kumar (25) of Vairavanpatti (both in Sivaganga district) and P. Tirumurugan (24) of Perungudi in Madurai.