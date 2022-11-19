  1. EPaper
Three riders killed as motorcycle collides with bus

November 19, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, three persons, including a 45-year-old woman, were killed when the bike they were riding collided head-on with a private mofussil bus coming in the opposite direction at Gokulapuram near Thiru Uthirakosamangai here on Saturday.

Police said Kartik (25) of Burma Colony, Anbu (22) and Pothum Ponnu (45) were proceeding from Manamadurai to Thiru Uthirakosamangai on the motorcycle around noon. As the motorcycle overtook a vehicle, the private mofussil bus coming in the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler. All the three riders were thrown off the bike.

The police said while Anbu and Pothum Ponnu died on the spot, Kartik who was rushed to hospital in an ambulance died on the way. Bus driver Nagalingam (44) was detained.

