Three repeat offenders held within an hour of crime being reported

November 27, 2022 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a swift operation, the Madurai rural district police arrested three habitual offenders on waylaying charges within an hour of a crime being registered here on Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Sivalingam, 21, of Kallambal said in his complaint that he and his brother were waylaid by three youth on the Kallambal bridge. The brothers were robbed of their two mobile phones and the two-wheeler they were riding on after they were threatened with weapons.

The recidivists had committed similar crimes at Othakadai, Pudupatti and Appan Thirupathi as well on the same night.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police upon receiving alerts directed all the night patrol teams to be on the lookout for the miscreants. The trio were caught by a patrol team near Kallandhiri and were arrested. The police seized two two-wheelers, mobile phones and weapons from them.

Police gave the names of the accused as K. Sudarshan, 21, of Valar Nagar in Uthangudi, M. Agni, 21, of Yanaimalai in Kodikulam and M. Praveenkumar, 19, of Natham in Dindigul district.

During investigation, it came to light that several theft cases across many police stations have been registered against them.

Sub-Inspector Govindaraj, and patrol teams were appreciated for coordinating and tracking down these offenders swiftly.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US