Three relief centres opened in Ramanathapuram district; efforts on to drain rainwater near bridges on highway

After Ramanathapuram district received very heavy rain on Wednesday, the district administration swung into action from the time the rain stopped on Thursday.

District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon visited a number of pockets in Ramanathapuram Municipality with officials from multiple departments. “Wherever there was water-logging, they were either pumped out with motors or cleared through storm-water drains...” he told media persons after inspecting Thangappa Nagar, Mariamman Koi Street, and other locations.

When residents complained about water-logging near the Madurai National Highway, he directed the highways authority and the Public Works Department engineers to attend to the issue.

On Wednesday, Rameswaram recorded 43 cm, Thangachimadam 33 cm, Pamban 27 and Ramanathapuram recorded 12 cm of rainfall. There was widespread rain on Thursday but the intensity was not as high as it was on Wednesday, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the district administration had kept relief centres at Sakkarakottai, Mandapam and Pamban respectively, wherein over 150 people were accommodated since Wednesday. The officials said that food was provided to the inmates and a health camp was being organised to screen the people in view of the inclement weather.

In municipal areas, Commissioner Ajitha Parveen and team briefed the Collector about the measures taken in the wards. “The administration is fully geared to face challenges which may arise due to the rain...” the officials said.

The fishermen colonies in Pamban, Devipattinam, Mandapam, and other habitations were badly affected. The Tangedco had to work round-the-clock along the Pamban-Rameswaram highway as many trees were uprooted because of heavy rain accompanied by wind. There were power interruptions too in the locality as a precautionary measure, the officials said.

