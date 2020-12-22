Three professors nominated to MKU’s Syndicate

Madurai

Three professors from Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) have been nominated to the Syndicate of MKU by the Governor for a three-year period from December 18.

The three professors are R. Sudha, Professor and Head, Department of French, School of English and Foreign Languages, MKU; M. Thangaraj, Professor and Head, Department of Computer Science, School of Information Technology, MKU; and S. Nagarathinam, Professor and Head, Department of Communication, School of Linguistics and Communication, MKU.

Ms. Sudha has 33 years of experience at MKU. Her areas of specialisations include translation, French literature and comparative literature. She was the research guide for five Ph.D and 24 M. Phil students. She is presently supervising eight Ph. D and two M. Phil scholars. Her works have been published in four international journals and 15 national journals.

Mr. Thangaraj, who has more than 31 years of experience at MKU, is a Leadership for Academicians Programme certified professional by Harvard University, USA. He is a national-level expert as an assessor in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. He has served as an expert in many academic committees at national and international levels.

The works of Mr. Nagarathinam have been published in a total of 25 journals and books. He was the research guide for six Ph. D and 29 M. Phil students.