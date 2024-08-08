ADVERTISEMENT

Three Plus Two students arrested

Published - August 08, 2024 08:51 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nanguneri police have arrested three Plus Two students as they had allegedly brought a knife to school to stab a teacher.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Police said the headmaster of Sankar Reddiyar Higher Secondary School in Nanguneri received information that a few Plus Two students had brought weapons to the school. When the teachers checked the bags of the three students, they recovered a knife and a scissors from them.

 Following information from the teachers, the Nanguneri police came to the school and picked-up the three students from interrogation. As a teacher scolded the unruly trio for creating trouble on the school premises and scoring low marks in the tests, they had brought the knife and the scissors to stab the teacher, they reportedly told the police.

 After seizing the weapons, the police arrested them and they were lodged in the Government Observation Home.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US