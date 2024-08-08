Three Plus Two students arrested

The Nanguneri police have arrested three Plus Two students as they had allegedly brought a knife to school to stab a teacher.

Police said the headmaster of Sankar Reddiyar Higher Secondary School in Nanguneri received information that a few Plus Two students had brought weapons to the school. When the teachers checked the bags of the three students, they recovered a knife and a scissors from them.

Following information from the teachers, the Nanguneri police came to the school and picked-up the three students from interrogation. As a teacher scolded the unruly trio for creating trouble on the school premises and scoring low marks in the tests, they had brought the knife and the scissors to stab the teacher, they reportedly told the police.

After seizing the weapons, the police arrested them and they were lodged in the Government Observation Home.

