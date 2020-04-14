Three places earmarked for temporary flower markets

Madurai

In a big relief to the flower growers across Madurai, the district administration has earmarked three locations in the city for setting up temporary markets to sell flowers.

Collector T.G. Vinay said that flowers can be sold between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. at three locations- Race Course stadium, Arapalayam Bus stand and E.V.R. Nagamayar Corporation Girls High School, South Veli Street.

“Farmers can directly bring their produce to these markets and sell it to other commission agents. Farmer producer groups and farmer interest groups will aid the farmers to bring the flowers to the markets. Emergency passes will be issued to shopkeepers and the markets will function from Wednesday,” he said.

A horticulture department official said that emergency passes will also be issued to traders who procure flowers from the markets to be sold in other districts.

All shopkeepers and customers have been instructed to wear face masks. The shops will be set up far from each other and personal distancing between customers has to be strictly monitored, said the official.

The Collector said that the farmers were becoming apprehensive as they could not sell their flowers due to the COVID-19 lockdown. “This might discourage farmers to continue growing flowers and they might shift towards growing vegetables,” he said.

Currently, around 10 tonnes of jasmine is being transported to perfumeries in Nilakottai and Coimbatore every day.

However, hectares of other flowers like tuberose, rose, marigold, arali and picchi has been wilting in many parts of the district as the farmers do not have any means to transport it to markets.

If flowers are left unplucked, then it can damage the entire crop, said Ramachandran, President of Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Malar Makkal Nala Sangam.

“Though temples are closed and marriages are not held in a grand manner due to the lockdown, people still require flowers for their homes,” he said.

Once the markets are functional, the demand for jasmines will increase and subsequently the perfumeries will have to procure jasmines at a higher rate from farmers. Thus, the farmers will be able to earn good profit, said Deputy Director (Horticulture) G.O. Poopathi.