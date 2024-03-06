Three-phase power line for 13 km to be laid to ensure uninterrupted water supply in Seithur Town panchayat

March 06, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST

Revenue Minister K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for providing round-the-clock three-phase power supply for drinking water projects in Seithur Town Panchayat.

The Minister said that despite the urban local body having adequate water due to lack of uninterrupted three-phase power supply, the town panchayat was unable to provide proper supply of water.

“The three-phase power supply is available only for three hours in a day and the remaining period of the day, the town panchayat gets only two-phase power which is not useful for pumping work for the water projects,” the Minister said.

The town panchayat with 18 wards has a population of 22,036 persons in 179 streets.

Vazhavanthan tank is the main source of drinking water for Seithur with two open well and 12 borewells. Besides, it has got two open wells in Perakkudi riverbed and 12 borewells in Ayyanarkoil.

As part of the efforts to provide uninterrupted power supply, a separate three-phase power supply feeder is being laid from Seithur sub-station to Seithur Town panchayat for 13 km. Under the ₹3 crore project 192 electric poles would be erected and 13 new transformers would be installed.

Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan, Tenkasi MP Dhanush M. Kumar, Rajapalayam MLA S. Thangapandian, Regional Director of Town Panchayats Sethuraman, Rajapalayam Panchayat Union Chairman Singaraj, Rajapalayam municipal chairman Pavithra Syam, Seithur Town Panchayat Chairman Balasubramanian and its Executive Officer Usha Gracy, were among those who were present.