Coronavirus | Three PG students of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital test positive

Three postgraduate students of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Two postgraduate students attached to the Department of Anaesthesia and another one belonging to the Department of Surgery tested positive for the viral infection after they were part of the team of doctors who performed surgery on a patient admitted to the Emergency and Trauma Care ward.

“Since we can’t wait for the results of the samples drawn from the patients requiring emergency care, including surgery, we had to go in for surgical intervention on a patient admitted recently. As the patient tested positive for COVID-19 later, the three have caught the viral infection,” said sources.

They have been admitted to the ward meant for COVID -19 positive doctors in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Tirunelveli Corporation officials sealed a leading jewellery showroom on Saturday after six of its employees, including two women, tested positive for the viral infection. The screening was conducted on Friday after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

“When we inspected the showroom, we could not find sanitiser or soap solution at the entrance. We’re in the process of identifying the customers who could have contracted the infection. The workers were not subjected to mandatory screening every day as they report for duty. The shop and the workers’ quarters were not disinfected every day. Hence, the showroom will remain sealed till Monday (June 15) as intensive disinfection goes on,” said Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan.