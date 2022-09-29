Three PFI members surrender before court

ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons, said to be involved in torching of the vehicles of a BJP functionary recently, surrendered before Judicial Magistrate Court III in Dindigul on Thursday morning.

According to police, the accused — M. Mohammed Iliyas, 29, L. Mohammed Raffiq, 29, and K. Habeeb Rehman, 27, of Begampur — are workers of the now-proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI).

The trio were booked under Sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 446 (house-breaking by night), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) and 153A (promoting enmity on the ground of religion, race, and place of birth) of the IPC.

The court remanded them in judicial custody and they were lodged in Dindigul district jail.