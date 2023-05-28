Three persons robbed of gold chains in rural areas

May 28, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST

Three persons have lost 16 sovereigns of gold chain in different places in Madurai district since Friday.

Police said that M. Murugammal (33) of Kathakinaru was walking at Sembiyanenthal at around 7.20 p.m. on Friday when three persons robbed her three-sovereign chain and ₹5,500 cash from her. Othakadai police have registered a case.

Another woman, R. Nirmala (53) of Dinamani Nagar in Alanganallur was robbed of her eight-sovereign chain on the morning of Saturday. The Alanganallur police have arrested one G. Sanjay Kumar of Sivaganga in this connection and are on the lookout for another accused.

In the third incident reported in Sindhupatti police station limits, two unidentified persons barged into the house of P. Kanagaraj (40), who works in TNSTC, at Valangulam and snatched a five-sovereign chain from his wife.