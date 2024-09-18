GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three persons murdered in Sivaganga district

Man hacks to death his mother-in-law and her aged mother in family quarrel

Published - September 18, 2024 08:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were murdered in two separate incidents under Manamadurai sub-division in Sivaganga district on Wednesday.

In the first incident, a labourer, P. Kalaiyar, 55, of Pappakudi under Poovanthi police station limits was found murdered with cut injuries.

The police said that the man was found dead with his throat slit at Enathi Thidal on Wednesday morning.

The police suspect that the murder would have taken place late on Tuesday night.

It was suspected that a quarrel over a petty issue at a marriage hall on Sunday between Kalaiyar’s son, Alageswaran, and another person may have triggered the murder.

“Investigation is under way. We are yet to ascertain the motive and the assailant in this case,” Sivaganga Superintendent of Police, Dongare Pravin Umesh, said.

Though the post-mortem was conducted at Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital, the relatives refused to take possession of the body demanding the arrest of the accused.

A section of them staged a road roko near the hospital. However, police pacified them with the promise of arresting the accused at the earliest.

Double murder

In an unrelated incident, two elderly women, Pandialakshmi, 60, and her mother, Sornamuthu, 80, were hacked to death by Pandialakshmi’s son-in-law M. Pasupathi, 45, of Tirupachethi on Wednesday afternoon.

The police said that Pasupathi, a daily wage earner had frequent quarrel with his wife Sonia Gandhi. This led to the woman leaving the husband.

Recently, Pasupathi pacified her and brought her back home. However, following another quarrel, the woman had left him on Tuesday.

This angered Pasupathi. He went to Pandialakshmi’s house and picked up a quarrel. Accusing the aged women for all the problems between the couple, he hacked them to death.

The police are on the lookout for Pasupathi and his brother, Sundar, who are absconding.

Published - September 18, 2024 08:25 pm IST

