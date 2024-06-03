GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three persons held with elephant tusks, teeth

Published - June 03, 2024 08:52 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Forest personnel have picked up three persons after reportedly seizing elephant tusks and teeth from them.

 Following a tip-off, the forest personnel conducted a surprise check in the house of T. Edwin Devaraj, 67, of Kadayaalumoodu under Kaliyal forest range on Monday and seized two elephant tusks and three pieces of elephant teeth. Besides picking up Edwin Devaraj, they also detained his associates Pradeep, 53, of the same area and Suresh Kaani, 46, of nearby Kallaravayal.

 The officers also seized four elephant teeth from the house of Suresh and found that he had given the tusks to Edwin Devaraj for selling them. Further investigation is on.

