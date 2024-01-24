GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three persons from Ramanathapuram killed in road accident near Devakottai

Cargo vehicle had head-on collision with truck on Tiruchi-Thondi national highway

January 24, 2024 10:28 am | Updated 10:29 am IST - Sivaganga:

The Hindu Bureau
The mangled remains of the vehicles after a head-on collision in the early hours of Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

The mangled remains of the vehicles after a head-on collision in the early hours of Wednesday, January 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three persons, including an elderly couple from Ramanathapuram district, were killed when a cargo vehicle, carrying devotees back from Palani, rammed against a truck near Devakottai in the wee hours of Thursday.

The deceased were identified as N. Namburajan (60) of Azhankulam and his wife, Kaliammal (55) and the driver of the cargo vehicle, I. Mohammed Anwar (38).

Five persons, who were injured, were admitted to the Sivaganga Government Medical College hospital.

The police said that the cargo vehicle was returning home after seven devotees went to offer prayers at Dhandayuthapaniswamy temple in Palani on padayatra. The vehicle had been accompanying them for supplying food.

When the cargo vehicle was proceeding on Tiruchi-Thondi national highways, it had a head-on collision with the truck near Thalakavayal at around 2.30 a.m.

In the impact of the collision, all the three were killed on the spot.

Devakottai Deputy Superintendent of Police, T. Parthiban, and Devakottai Taluk Inspector of Police, K. Saravanan, rushed to the spot and carried out rescue work. One of the injured has suffered fracture on the spinal chord, the police said

The truck, driven by P. Prabhu (23) of Asurapatti, was returning to Pudukottai district after unloading stone pillars in Erwadi.

Devakottai Taluk police are investigating.

Related Topics

road accident / Madurai / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.