May 05, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

Bodies of three persons were retrieved from the stagnant water in a check dam constructed across the Vaigai river few metres away from the venue where the ritual of Lord Kallazhagar entering the river was held, on Friday.

While one of the deceased was identified as 18-year-old youth, J. Premkumar, of Tirunagar, the other two bodies, that of a 45-year-old man and a 30-year-old man could not be identified immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police officer said that adequate police were deployed around the venue including the riverbed and the three bridges — New Bridge and A.V. Bridge on the upstream and the Obulapadithurai bridge on the downstream.

However, the check dam, which was upstream the venue — between the New Bridge and A.V. Bridge — did not have adequate lighting facility.

Enthusiastic youth had entered the check dam to come closer to the venue, it was said.

The body of the 45-year-old man was found floating in the water in the check dam and was removed.

Police said that Premkumar who had come with his mother and brother to witness the ritual, had got into the riverbed and had walked towards the check dam. However, he went missing and only after the mother lodged a complaint, a search was launched.

The firemen, however, found another body, that of a 30-year-old man. Further search helped to retrive the body of Premkumar.

A police officer said the check dam had over 5 feet of water and the riverbed was slushy.

The 45-year-old man could have drowned the previous day, the Commissioner of Police, K.S. Narenthiran Nayar, said.

“We had put up ramps and fleet of steps on the northern bank to facilitate devotees to get into the riverbed to reduce pressure of crowd on the roads leading to the venue,” he added. Hundreds of devotees, including women and children, were seen on the eastern and southern side of the venue.

Water level in the riverbed was also closely monitored to ensure safety of the devotees, he added.

Besides, the barricades around the venue were put up in such a way that it did not hinder the movement of the Golden-horse-mounted Lord Kallazhagar.

Despite continuous announcement on the public address system not to throw water bottles and footwear, the youth kept hurling them. Many youth were seen dangerously perched on the piers and arches of the A.V. Bridge. Some of them even hurled little boys in the air.

Police had to rescue few persons, including a woman, from the riverbed after they complained of uneasiness. They were pulled on to the platform at the venue.

A youth, J. Sivalingam (27), complained that some devotees suffered electric shock when water was sprayed from a terrace on the procession at 11th Street in Azhwarpuram. He suspected that the water had touched the overhead powerline.