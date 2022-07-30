Three Panchayat Unions in Dindigul district to get new office buildings, says Minister Sakkarapani

Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Chakkarapani taking part in a boomi puja to construct a bridge across Shanmuganadhi river at Maanur Sengathurai in Dindigul district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

July 30, 2022 19:55 IST

“Eleven out of 14 Panchayat Unions in seven constituencies of Dindigul district have their own buildings. Measures would be taken to construct new buildings soon for Sanarpatti, Batlagundu and Gujiliamparai Panchayat Unions too,” said R. Sakkarapani, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies here on Saturday.

He was speaking at the foundation stone laying event for constructing a new office building for Thoppampatti Panchayat Union in Palani Taluk in Dindigul district at a cost of ₹3.5 crore, stated a press release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Later, the Minister also laid the foundation stone to construct a bridge across Shanmuganadhi river at Manoor Sengathurai at a cost of ₹3.78 crore.

He said that steps would be taken to construct bridges at various places including and bridges in Porulur, Sozhiperumpudur, Paruthiyur, Sakkampatti in Oddanchatram Panchayat Union and a high-level bridge across the Nanganjiyar river in Virupatchi.

Mr Sakkarapani gave away a total of ₹2.8 lakh of capital loans to maintain cattle to ten beneficiaries while 31 beneficiaries received ration cards, as part of the event.

As per the directions of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to identify 25-year-old buildings of Panchayat Office and Village Administrative Office and construct Integrated building comprising both offices at a cost of ₹60 lakh, Mr Sakkarapani said that a similar building is coming up at Sirumalai Panchayat as well.

Using the ₹15 crore fund allocated, a separate college building will be constructed soon at Thoppampatti Panchayat Union for the Government Arts and Science College which was established recently, he said.

He said that Mr Stalin-led government has fulfilled 208 promises made in the election manifesto since he assumed office.

Dindigul MP P. Velusamy, Additional Collector C. Dinesh Kumar and others were present.