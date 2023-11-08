ADVERTISEMENT

Three panchayat union schools in Madurai selected for award

November 08, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Elementary Education has released a list of schools which will receive awards for their good performance in the last academic year. Three schools in Madurai district find a place in the list. 

They are Panchayat Union Elementary School at Ayyanpappakudi near Tirupparankundram; Panchayat Union Middle School, LKB Nagar in Madurai East and Panchayat Union Elementary School at T. Mettupatti near Alanganallur.  The schools were selected for their good performance in academics, hygiene, attendance, etc. 

The respective teachers and the Block Education Officers would receive the award from the Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at Anna Centenary Library in Chennai on November 14. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US