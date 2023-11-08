November 08, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MADURAI

The Directorate of Elementary Education has released a list of schools which will receive awards for their good performance in the last academic year. Three schools in Madurai district find a place in the list.

They are Panchayat Union Elementary School at Ayyanpappakudi near Tirupparankundram; Panchayat Union Middle School, LKB Nagar in Madurai East and Panchayat Union Elementary School at T. Mettupatti near Alanganallur. The schools were selected for their good performance in academics, hygiene, attendance, etc.

The respective teachers and the Block Education Officers would receive the award from the Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at Anna Centenary Library in Chennai on November 14.

