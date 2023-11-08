HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three panchayat union schools in Madurai selected for award

November 08, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Elementary Education has released a list of schools which will receive awards for their good performance in the last academic year. Three schools in Madurai district find a place in the list. 

They are Panchayat Union Elementary School at Ayyanpappakudi near Tirupparankundram; Panchayat Union Middle School, LKB Nagar in Madurai East and Panchayat Union Elementary School at T. Mettupatti near Alanganallur.  The schools were selected for their good performance in academics, hygiene, attendance, etc. 

The respective teachers and the Block Education Officers would receive the award from the Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at Anna Centenary Library in Chennai on November 14. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.