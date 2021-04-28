Three offering pots found in unearthed urns

Three offering pots with similar graffiti have been found in two urns unearthed at Konthagai in the district during the seventh phase of excavation under way at the site.

The State Archaeological Department is carrying out excavation at Keeladi and its cluster covering Manalur, Agaram and Konthagai since February.

According to Deputy Director of Archaeology R. Sivanandam, seven urns have been identified and two unearthed during the current phase of excavation. The skeletal remains found in the two urns were carefully collected and sent to Madurai Kamaraj University for further analysis.

Two offering pots have been found in one urn and one in the other. The first offering pot, which is a shallow black-and-redware, was found at a depth of 65 cm. The second was a broken offering dish found at a depth of 71 cm. The third is a shallow offering pot.

“The offering pots could have been used to store milk, water or other food items depending on the customs. But similar graffiti marks found on them indicate that they may be symbols of a clan or a particular family,” said Mr. Sivanandam.