December 20, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Three people of a family in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district were injured after a portion of the ceiling at their house fell on them. Uma, an employee of Karaikudi municipality, her husband Velu and their daughter Muthulakshmi suffered injuries. They were rescued by their neighbours and rushed to Karaikudi Government Hospital for treatment. They have been sent to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital for further treatment. Karaikudi police are investigating the matter.