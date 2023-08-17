ADVERTISEMENT

Three of family from Thisayanvilai killed in road accident in Sattur

August 17, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - SATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Three members of a family were killed when the car in which they were travelling was hit from behind by an omni bus on Kovilpatti-Sattur highway near Nalli junction here in the wee hours of Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as R. Merlin, 44, of Thisayanvilai in Tirunelveli district, and her children Rohit, 13, and Roshni, 15. The police said R. Richard Raja, 49, and his elder brother R. Johnson, 56, were injured in the accident.

The police said the family was returning to Coimbatore after visiting their native place. When the car was proceeding near Nalli junction, the speeding bus hit it at around 1 a.m. and the car rolled on its side a few times.

While Merlin and Rohit were killed on the spot, Roshni died after being admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. The brothers were also admitted to the same hospital.

Sattur Taluk police are investigating.

CONNECT WITH US